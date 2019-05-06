Benin tourist hunt ‘Guide’s body found’ with French pair missing

By Grace Dzuwa

A body has been found in the search for two French tourists and their local guide who disappeared last week while on safari in north-western Benin.

According to BBC, The body was that of the guide, a statement released by Benin’s Ministry of Interior confirmed.

The group disappeared in Pendjari National Park on Wednesday.

The park is on the border with Burkina Faso where Islamist militants have been increasingly active in recent months.

The three were last seen driving a rented Ford SUV in the park, which is some 550km (335 miles) north of Benin’s capital, Porto Novo.

Beninese and French authorities are investigating the incident.

In a statement shared on social media (in French), Benin’s Ministry of Interior confirmed that the body found belonged to the guide.

A local official and regional security source told the Reuters news agency the guide was found shot dead, while the car was discovered burned in eastern Burkina Faso.

The fate of the two French tourists remains unclear, they added.