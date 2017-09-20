President Peter Mutharika. has appointed Bentley Namasasu as deputy Ambassador of Malawi to Japan.

This is according to a press statement dated 15 September, 2017 and signed by Chief Secretary to the Government, Lloyd Muhura.

“I would like to advise that it has pleased His Excellency Professor Arthur Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi to appoint Mr Bentley Namasasu as Deputy Ambassador of the Republic of Malawi to Japan,” reads part of the statement.

Namasasu was Member of Parliament (MP) for Lilongwe City South East from May 2014 under the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), until the court nullified his position after it was challenged by the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) shadow MP, Ulemu Musangama.

Malawi Electoral Commission declared the area vacant and called for by-election that will take place next month.

Maravi Post has established that Namasasu planned to stand again in the by-election, which is expected to be held ‪on 17th October, 2017‬ on theDPP ticket.

However, after failing to win the primary election, Namasasu vowed to stand on an independent ticket.

According to media reports, the ruling DPP advised Namasasu to stop competing in the by-election, to pave way to the candidate who won the primary election; he did.

Commenting on Namasasu’s appointment, youth activist Steven Simsokwe described it as a reward for him, especially for accepting not to stand as an independent candidate in the October by-election.

“The appointment is not because Namasasu is qualified for the position but it is an appeasement,” said Simsokwe.

According to him, such kind of appointments affects the country’s development and urged President Mutharika to stop.

Government is yet to comment on Simsokwe’s remarks.