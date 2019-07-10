Do you guys want to enhance the graphics of your games or screen? Then, you have come to the right platform. Graphic cards transport information from the CPU and turns it into pictures. This is a great way to view pictures clearly. Yet, we have many types of graphic cards that can give the feel of reality. Let’s take a close look at the different and best kinds of Graphic cards.

Nvidia GeForce GT 1030

Nividia is a company that processes graphic chips which is used for games, visuals, etc… They have produced one of the best graphic cards – the Nvidia GeForce GT 1030. Launched on the 17th May 2017, the GeForce GT 1030 is best known for gaming. It is fast and powerful. Which in turn will bring added value to your games. This graphic card is one of the most demanding for PCs. It’s designed with less power than the popular models. This helps the chip to fit in all kinds of device.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080

This is the latest graphic card. It's designed for games and it gives you the best experience when gaming. It has excellent performance and is so powerful and is seen as an advancement on game's platforms. The RTX 2080 brings real – time gaming experiences.

AMD Radeon RX 580

This is the most popular graphics card. Most people love this one, as its value for money. It is one of the best performers and is indeed a competitor for Nividia GeForce GTX 1660. For PC gaming, this graphics card is the best one to choose. It produces quality images that will make you feel part of the game. It’s faster in DX12 games and performs at 1080p. However, it uses more power than the GTX 1060. For those who are on a tight budget, you may want to consider buying this graphic card!

AMD Radeon VII

Being the most powerful consumer card, the AMD Radeon VII is mostly used for the Mac. Yes, Apple fans, this is the name of your graphics card. It has been updated for video editing and provides the best images when playing games on your Mac. The AMD Radeon VII is the first shipping card to use AMD’s up-to-date Navi 7nm process. How cool is that! Yet, most reviews say its fans are loud which is a disadvantage.

There’s a lot of competition when it comes to the best graphic cards. It depends on how you are planning to use it and the quality of the image you want. Yet, the best gaming PCs will make GPU a priority as it is more powerful. But, if you are really into gaming and want to enhance your gaming experience these graphics cards are the best on the market. Yet, Nvida is still the first choice when it comes to power.