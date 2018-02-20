The Bible Society of Malawi launched a third edition of the Tumbuka Bible, the most dominant language in the Northern Region of Malawi and northern areas of the Central Region, Malawi News Agency has learnt.

Translation of a new version by three translators and 20 reviewers has taken 15 years to print 5000 copies of the Bible.

Speaking during the launch on Saturday in Mzuzu City, Bible Society of Malawi Executive Director, Clapperton Mayuni, said the previous translations were not addressing some issues, hence the new version.

“The translations that we had before weren’t adequately addressing some issues. So the Bible Society of Malawi, being an arm of churches, engaged some people to embark on a third edition of the Tumbuka Bible,’’ said Mayuni.

He, however, said the total cost of the translation was not yet established.

“We haven’t done all the arithmetic but millions of Kwacha have been spent in the production as well as capacity building of the translators,” he said.

Mayuni further commended Church of Central Africa Presbytery (CCAP) Synod of Livingstonia for providing free office space to the translators and the Reformed Mission League for paying the staff.

In his remarks, Bishop for Anglican Diocese of Northern Malawi, Fanwell Magangani expressed gratitude for the new Bible which he said will enhance dissemination of the gospel to the believers.

“This is a very important development as God gave us the gift of language through which we can understand His Word of salvation easily. Therefore, the translated Bible will help Tumbuka speaking people appreciate it,” said Magangani.

The first translation of the Bible to Tumbuka was in 1952 and revised in 1989