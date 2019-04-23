Namiwa resigns as press officer

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Long-time Malawi Presidential Officer, Sylvester Namiwa, has resigned from the position with effective April 18, 2019, with calls for special prayers for the May 21 polls.

Namiwa’s resignation comes just three weeks before Malawians go to general elections whose boss-President Peter Mutharika is among the contenders.

The development will likely affect Mutharika’s campaign trail as Namiwa fight hard for his boss to be in power in 2014 when was working at Galaxy Radio, a station owned by Mutharika family.

“I have made this decision based on personal reasons. However, I would like to urge Malawians of good will to pray for this nation as we approach the second Tripartite Elections slated for May 21st, 2019,” reads part of his statement.

President Mutharika’s Press Secretary Mgeme Kalirani is yet to comment on Namiwa’s resignation.

NAMIWA’S FULL RESIGNATION STATEMENT;

OUT OF STATE HOUSE

Colleagues in the media and indeed the general public I wish to inform you that am no longer working as Presidential Press Officer effective April 18, 2019.

I have made this decision based on personal reasons. However, I would like to urge Malawians of good will to pray for this nation as we approach the second Tripartite Elections slated for May 21st, 2019.

I, further, plead that we must all strive be patriotic to the nation bearing in mind that the only country we have as a home, is Malawi.

Briefly, please note that I started serving the State President His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika in 2012 and 2014 as President of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and State President respectively.

Between 2012 and 2014, I was the President’s a media link for the central region. When he took over the State presidency, it pleased him to appoint me into his media team, this time as a Press Officer.

Previously, I have been the Vice President of the Journalists Union of Malawi (JUMA) while working for Galaxy FM. I have also worked for Matindi FM now Times Radio, MIJ FM apart from being a news correspondent for the Daily Times and the Nation newspapers.

I entered the media industry in 2003 as a stringer covering the 2004 elections in Phalombe district before joining the privately owned Capital FM reporter for the district.

I remain

Sylvester Namiwa