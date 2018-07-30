By Alick Junior Sichali

Nyasa Big Bullets has been banned from participating next year’s Airtel Top 8 competition by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) disciplinary committee.

This is according to a press statement issued by the football body signed by its general secretary, Alfred Gunda.

The communication state that the ban its as a result of the unsporting behavior showed by the club officials, players and supporters during the finals of this year’s competition against Blue Eagles at Bingu Stadium.

“It was during the Airtel Top 8 final involving Blue Eagles FC and Nyasa Big Bullets FC played on 1st July 2018 where it was alleged that Nyasa Big Bullets FC, their players namely; Mr. Mike Mkwate and Mr. Miracle Gabeya and their officials and supporters namely; Mr. Fleetwood Haiya, Mr. Stone Mwamadi, Mr. Martin Kaunda, Mr. William Chiuzeni, Ms. Fanny Soko and other unidentified supporters were involved in various acts of misconduct,” Part of the statement reads.

Upon meetings held by the disciplinary committee, Big Bullets was charge with 6 charges namely; pitch invasion, beating or bullying of match officials, criticizing match officials in public, inciting violence, bringing the game into disrepute and causing a brawl.

Apart from being banned in the Airtel Top 8 cup Nyasa Big Bullets has been fined over 7.2 million Kwacha which is said to be paid within 21 days.