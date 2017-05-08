Moyale Barracks Football Club, on Sunday produced a stunning performance to inflict its first defeat on an out-of-sorts Nyasa Big Bullets 1-0 in a TNM Super League match, capping a miserable outing in the north for Bullets.

The match was played in front of a sizable crowd at Mzuzu Stadium, where Allison Black was the hero for the lions of Kaning’ina as his goal was enough to earn all the three points in Moyale’s first league match of the season.

Moyale made a whopping start to the game, passing the ball confidently around the park and creating half chances through the impressive Brown Magaga, and Lloyd Njaliwa.

Moyale deservedly went in front in the 21st minute, when defender Allison Black neatly tapped in the ball in the net following a defensive mix-up in the BB backline after a corner kick.

The soldiers based side continued to pile pressure on Bullets, and could have doubled the lead, but first Luka Muyaba and then Lloyd Njaliwa, missed successive chances in the 35th minute.

The Lions of Kaning’ina, were nearly punished for their wastefulness in front of goal but Mossa Manyinje headed against the post from across 5 minutes before half time.

In the second half, Moyale continued to have a lion’s share of ball possession but the second killer goal eluded them.

Despite Bullets coach Swaxilimo Ramadan, making a triple substation in the 55 minute, including George Nyrenda, and rooky Dave Banda, to breathe more fire into their tiring attack, however no clear goal scoring chances were created in an unforgettable second half performance.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Big Bullets defender Georg Niyrenda conceded that Moyale were better than them on the day.

“We were second best throughout the game, and Moyale deserved the three points, but we will come back, better and stronger,” he said.

However, Moyale FC Coach Charles Kamanga, praised his side’s composure, promising the fans that more was to come from Moyale.