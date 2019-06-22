LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has announced that finals for this year’s Airtel Top 8 final edition will be played at the Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in the Capital Lilongwe.

In a press statement made available to The Maravi Post, FAM said the final match will be played on 29th June 2019.

This year’s final will involve Karonga United and Silver Strikers.

On their way to the finals, Karonga United beat TN Stars and Mzuni FC in the quarterfinals and semifinals while Silver Strikers beat Mighty Be Forward and Masters Security.

Silver Strikers became the first team to win the tournament in 2016 after beating Mighty Be Forward Wanderers while Blue Eagles was the second team after beating Nyasa Big Bullets in a controversial final marred by violence.