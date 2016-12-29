BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—As many Malawians are anxiously waiting the opening of the magnificent Bingu National Stadium, one of the country’s political commentators, Humphreys Mvula, while lamenting government’s lack of proper use of loans has trashed the construction of the stadium.

In an interview with the local media, Mvula said government is good at borrowing but how to spend those loans wisely becomes a very big problem.

He observed that, Malawi as one of the poorest countries, has been spending money borrowed from other countries for useless things which only affect the elites not the ordinary citizens living in rural areas.

“It’s unfortunate that since we started borrowing money from outside, nothing is happening. Things are worsening by the day. I think the government is very poor at managing the loans,” said Mvula.

Mvula also bemoaned the tendency of spending loan funds on luxurious presidential cars and cabinet ministers’ benefits, saying that’s being myopic and lack of zeal to recognize things that matter most to the poor Malawians.

Commenting on the construction of Bingu National Stadium, the political commentator has described it as a waste of resources as it will not improve the life of the rural masses yet they will feel the pinch of the loan’s repayment.

“To me the billions should have been invested in agriculture. Reduce the price of fertiliser so that someone from the rural areas would access the farm input,” he fumed.

According to Mvula, some of the luxurious things must be considered after the main things like Agriculture.

“If it’s about the stadium, we would have used proceeds from Agriculture and not loans. This will not ease the burden of loans and I can see that we will keep on borrowing, which is an indication that we are not developing,” he said.

Government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi asked for more time to respond as he is just new in the office.

The stadium is expected to host the game between Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets on Monday next week.