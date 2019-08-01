LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country renowned Right Reverend Dr. Joseph Paul Bvumbwe on Thursday defended formulation of Interfaith Forum for Peace, Justice and Dialogue saying that its primary objective is Men of God to be gate keepers of coexistence against foreign cultures and influences attack on Malawi’s peace.

Reverend Dr Bvumbwe who is also the forum’s chairperson told the Maravi Post in an exclusive interviews that the grouping is not aligned to any political party, ruling party or government.

Dr Bvumbwe observed that was surprised to learn some quarters of the society are connecting the forum to current President Peter Mutharika-Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government.

When asked as to why forming another religious grouping when the country has Public Affairs Committee (PAC), Bishop Bvumbwe said that the grouping is comprised of individuals men of God with caliber that its the first of its kind to propel Malawi’s peace.

He added that PAC is group of mother churches while the forum serves for individual men of God to advance peace, justice and dialogue across the nation.

The man of God was however worried with negative attitude towards the formation of the grouping before it starts working.

He therefore disclosed that the forum will be launched soon for its functionality to start.

Bishop Bvumbwe’s assurance just a day after Living Waters Church International (LWCI) on Wednesday disputed social media reports that its Pastor Dr Stanley Ndovie is the founding Executive Director of the Interfaith forum for peace, justice and dialogue.

In a press statement made available to The Maravi Post the church says Dr Ndovie is not part of the circulation of undated and unsigned document about the interfaith forum which has fourteen Executive members including him.

“Membership to the Forum for Peace is individual persons (leaders) and not by our Churches. We are surprised that Churches are saying they have withdrawn. How do they withdraw when they were mot even members in the first place? Do Malawians not want Peace in the Country?

“The Interfaith Forum for Peace, Justice and Dialogue is a grouping of clergy from various faiths who are regarded as leaders of integrity, impeccable standing in society and peace lovers in society.

“They have deep passion to Pursue, Pronounce, Preserve, Perpetuate, and Promote Peace which Malawi has enjoyed. With the fore going we have been compelled to establish the Interfaith Forum for Peace, Justice and Dialogue,” said Bishop Bvumbwe.

Below is the full statement of the forum structure;

INTERFAITH FORUM FOR PEACE, JUSTICE AND DIALOGUE “Pursuing Peace, Justice and Dialogue with all People.”

PREAMBLE:

Malawi is a country that God has endowed with many blessings, the primary one being Peace, to the extent that we are referred to as the Warm Heart of Africa.

The recent events that have followed our 2019 Tripartite Elections have revealed that our Peace is under serious attack and this calls for serious action to intervene otherwise we will lose the peace that we have enjoyed over the years.

WHO WE ARE:

The Interfaith Forum for Peace, Justice and Dialogue is a grouping of clergy from various faiths who are regarded as leaders of integrity, impeccable standing in society and peace lovers in society.

They have deep passion to Pursue, Pronounce, Preserve, Perpetuate, and Promote Peace which Malawi has enjoyed. With the afore going we have been compelled to establish the Interfaith Forum for Peace, Justice and Dialogue.

OUR MOTIVATION:

1. PATRIOTIC – Our primary motivation is that we are men and women of God who are Patriotic as such we are Gate Keepers to ensure that only the good is allowed to the people of Malawi. Some of our peace is being attacked by foreign cultures and influences.

2. THE NATIONAL TRUST ON RELIGION

Commission encourages and we assume that our work will be supported by all peace loving Malawians and organizations worldwide.

OUR CORE VALUES:

We find our core values from the acronyms of the word PEACE itself

We will be Patriotic, Peaceful and Prayerful

We shall strive to be Exemplary in character, word and deed;

A: We will be Alert to protect our nation and address attacks within or without that disturb our peace

B: We will be Courageous to stand for our peace in the country

C: We shall endevour to encourage Peace, Justice, Coexistence, Transparency and Accountability

OBJECTIVES:

Our main objectives are:

1. Pursue and establish peace with all peace loving Malawians

2. Pronounce, Proclaim Peace and Promote Peace

3. Perpetuate and Preserve causes of Peace

WE WILL FULFILL THESE OBJECTIVES BY

1. RESEARCH – conducting research to identify root causes of violence, and deep rooted divisions on tribal, religious and political lines.

2. CONDUCT RALLIES – We will conduct Prayer Rallies for Peace.

3. CONTACT AND DIALOGUE – Creating platforms to dialogue amongst clergy and key stakeholders (Chiefs, Political Parties, and Educators) to address peace issues

4. MEDIATION AND RECONCILIATION– We will seek to mediate and reconcile conflicting groups

5. EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMMES – Using all forms of media and other institutions to educate the public on peace 6.

6.COOPERATION AND CORROBORATION – We will seek to cooperate with all stakeholders and organizations that are working in promoting peace

MEMBERSHIP TO THE FORUM

Membership to the forum shall be open to all eminent religious leaders in our country and shall be by application and in some cases by invitation.

FOUNDING INTERIM EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

1. The Right Reverend Dr. Joseph Paul Bvumbwe –Chairperson

2. The Right Reverend Dr. Timothy Nyasulu – Vice Chairperson

3. The Right Reverend Brighton Vita Malasa – Secretary

4. The Reverend Dr. Edward Chitsonga

5. Monsignor Boniface Tamani

6. Apostle Dr. Madalitso Mbewe

7. The Reverend Mattiya Nkhoma

8. Bishop Dr. Charles J. Tsukuluza

9. Pastor Frackson Kuyama

10. Apostle Dr. Stanley S. Ndovie

11. Sheikh Dinala Chabulika

12. The Reverend Masauko Mbolembole

13. Alhaj Adam Mwale

14. The Reverend Alex Benson Maulana

ESTABLISHMENT OF THE FORUM

The Forum shall be registered under the Trustees Incorporation Act and have an established Secretariat in Lilongwe.

May God bless Malawi.

Signed by;

The Right Reverend Dr. Joseph Paul Bvumbwe CHAIRPERSON FOR THE FORUM