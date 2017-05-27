LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)– The Presbyterian Church of Malawi’s (PCM) Bishop Joe Joseph Manguluti was on Thursday denied bail for allegedly raping his twenty-three year old adopted daughter.

Lingadzi Police publicist Foster Benjamin told The Maravi Post that the man of God on Thursday applied for bail, but the state objected the application.

The Court denied granting him bail fearing, he might jeopardize evidence. Manguluti is therefore, remanded at Maula Prison in Lilongwe on rape charges, which is contrary to Section 132 of the Penal Code.

Benjamin disclosed Manguluti’s bail application was not heard on Friday, due to unavailability of the presiding judge assigned on the case.

“The suspect applied for bail, the state objected and the Court on Friday set aside the bail ruling. The Magistrate handling the case was not available.

He Magistrate was reportedly attending the funeral of the late Judge Usiwa usiwa. The bail application is expected to be heard on Monday, May 29, 2017,” Benjamin said.

The Police publicist earlier said that the man of God, allegedly raped the girl on May 15, this year in her bedroom at their Area 18 Be residence. The girl, a fourth year student at one of the colleges in the city, met the ordeal when she was preparing to take a bath.

According to the police publicist, Manguluti’s wife was away at that particular time; this prompted him to take advantage and forced himself on the girl.

Bishop Manguluti hails from Kalimira Village, Traditional Authority (T.A.) Santhe in Kasungu district.