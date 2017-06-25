President Arthur Peter Mutharika has called on religious leaders of different sects to promote the spirit of peaceful coexistence among their followers in order for the country to realize meaningful and sustainable development.

Mutharika made the call on Saturday at Iba Primary School in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Jalasi in Mangochi during the Priesthood Silver Jubilee celebration of Blantyre Archdiocese Bishop Thomas Msusa.

The Malawi leader emphasized that order, peace and unity were important ingredients which would contribute to the advancement of socio – economic development in the country required to promote the co-existence of members of different religions.

“Whether you are a Catholic, a Hindu, a Muslim or a Pentecostal, you need to strive at promoting love, peace and harmony which can take the country to prosperity,” Mutharika added.

He observed that order brings peace and unity, noting that the life of Archbishop Thomas Msusa is a symbol of love and orderliness in times of hopelessness.

“The life of Bishop Msusa should challenge all of us to love God and attempt to bring peace and unity among our friends so that we continue to live in harmony,” Mutharika said adding that the life of Bishop Msusa illuminates God’s salvation to those who need it most.

Moreover, the president said Malawians should embrace the three development pillars of patriotism, integrity and hard work because the country’s destiny lies in the hands of Malawians who are productive.

Mutharika appealed to the clergy to pray for the country’s leadership to fulfill its development agenda pointing out that government is taking the necessary steps to bring development through various initiatives.