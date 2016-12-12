A renowned business tycoon and preacher Bishop Abraham Simama has on Monday vehemently rubbished the story published in some media house that he is sacrificing over K50 million to protect the arrested Rwandan genocide suspect Vincent Murekezi.

The story which appeared in some biased online media houses claim that the man of God was the one paying Murekezi’s house rentals in area 49 where he was arrested by Malawi police on Thursday.

However, in a telephone interview, Simama said such stories are part of tarnishing his image.

“I don’t want to issue a comment on such no sense, what do you expect me to gain from that,” wondered Simama adding “I am not related or know the said suspect. I am from Tanzania and leave in Malawi for more than 35 years and not Rwanda.”

Simama then advised Malawian journalists to be professional when carrying their duties saying “Muzangotengelapo matembelero (You risk being cursed of concocting lies about innocent people)”.

Meanwhile, Murekezi is expected to appear before the court today ‘Monday.’