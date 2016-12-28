BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—The multi faith group Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has challenged Malawians and the opposition parties to start seeing the challenges facing the country as the country’s common problem.

Speaking on MBC monitored by Maravi Post, Bishop Joseph Vumbwe who is also a board chairperson of Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA), said Malawians need to join hands in dealing with the challenges rocking the country rather than pointing fingers at the authorities.

“Malawi is facing numerous problems which requires concerted effort if we are to get rid of them. We need to join hands and stop blaming those who in higher offices on everything. We should not just focus on the bad side of the authorities; let us support them to develop this coutry,” said Bishop Vumbwe.

He added: “We have blamed every leadership and nothing has been achieved out of that. If we continue doing that, we will never be happy in this country. Let us love our country by giving support to our leaders.”

President Peter Mutharika has been under fire this year for the ailing economy which has left may Malawians financially crippled.

Meanwhile, Chewa chiefs led by paramount chief Lundu have also taken a swipe at Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Reverend Lazarus Chakwera for continuously attacking the Mutharika leadership.