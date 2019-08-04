By Stella Wood

Do you think that this recent noise and cheap public attention from Bisola Johnson and the so-called pastor Sunday Adelaja are the greatest threat to the life and ministry of Prophet TB Joshua?

We should know that these guys are mere detractors whom every reasonable person that has access to their antecedence will see them for the fraud they are and their ingenuine quest to make cheap money from selling their book in their cause to degrade the reputation of our esteem Prophet.

There is nothing new which both duos have said that has not been said against TB Joshua and his Ministry before now. If the Ministry of the Prophet could withstand those mountains of allegations at that time when the Ministry was still in her early stage with less coverage, is it when everyone now has access to Emmanuel TV with a wider coverage where anyone can get firsthand information about the happiness in TB Joshua’s Ministry that one should be bothered about their falsehoods against the Prophet. If the Prophet could be vindicated then, he will still be vindicated again.

Those guys don’t deserve any attention. They are being used by some faceless persons who are the real threat to the life of the Prophet.

What we all should be concerned about now is the safety and security of TB Joshua. All these paid attention seekers are confirming our fears the more that the life of the Prophet is in danger.

We should not be deceived by these two distractors. Their faces are just being used. They are not the real enemies or threat. The faceless anti-TB Joshua forces, the gang that launched the attacked at the SCOAN guest house that took the life of innocent believers are the real threat.

Does Bisola Johnson and Pastor Sunday Adelaja have access to an infrasonic weapon? These are the questions we should ask ourselves. The enemies have to remain invisible because they are powerful world forces and they have their reputation to protect. They are just using individuals that can sell their reputation for anything as a cover up to attack the Prophet.

According to the security information on the ground now, their ultimate goal is to kill TB Joshua. Since their actual plan for attacking the SCOAN guest house seems not to have materialized. Because the attack was met to destroy TB Joshua’s Ministry and scare people away from coming to the SCOAN. Even the court case, they know that irrespective of the outcome it won’t affect TB Joshua’s ministry or stop the SCOAN from going higher. With all these facts on the ground, their Ultimate goal now is to kill the Prophet, and this is something we all must take seriously.

All this Bisola and whatever noise makers out there are mere detractors. No true believer can take them seriously. But the real threat TB Joshua is dealing with right now are the greatest and worst persecutors of Christendom in this 21st century.

Don’t be taking unaware, you need to know what is going on behind the scene. We are talking about dangerous End-time anti-Christ forces. We must remain prayerful and watchful since the enemies are still at their games. We, however, know that no matter the length and breadth of their blackmail, campaign of calumny, intimidation and persecution, surely as Christ Jesus lives, victory will be ours through Him, in Christ Jesus’ Name…Amen!