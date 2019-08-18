Written By Cornelius Wa Mapira

Malawi Congress Party President Retired Evangelist Lazarus Chakwera has been condemned for his out of control hate against the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for alleging that DPP cadets are responding for petrol bombing Adamant activist Timothy Mtambo’s house in Lilongwe last Thursday.

Lazarus Chakwera has told local media that he believes that the arson was planned and executed by the ruling party Cadets.

Full of bitterness on his face Lazarus Chakwera could not provide evidence and proof of this un profound allegation against the ruling party.

A political analyst from Chancellor College Professor Mark Chimbiya described Chakwera’s statement as Undemocratic and unfortunate.

“The nation expects that people like Chakwera should avoid making statements that will divide the nation steady of building it, promoting peace and Unity among the people.” Said Chimbiya.

“These are kind of statements which one would conclude to say that, there a working relationship behind doors between Timothy Mtambo and Chakwera.” He added.

Professor Chimbiya has called up Lazarus Chakwera to promote peace and unity next time he is commenting on something.

Chakwera is expected to be cross examine soon by the Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale in on going Presidential elections case in High court.

However, there is panic among MCP legal experts as most of their evidence the present in the court has been trashed the AG and diluted by first petitioner Saulos Chilima.

Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are not necessarily the views of the Publisher or the Editor of Maravi Post