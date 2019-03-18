Bizarre; 84 years old Malawi former US ambassador marries 26 years old woman

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s former Ambassador to the US during the Muluzi Adminsitration (Ambassador Tony Kandiero, 86), this weekend married a 26-year old woman.

Tony Kandiero served Malawi in various capacities, which include 23 years as a broadcaster with the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation, an organisation he led as its General Manager between 1980 and 1988. In 1988 he was appointed High Commissioner to Zimbabwe and Botswana. In 1990 he was appointed High Commissioner to the Court of St. James, London, United Kingdom. On a non-residential basis, he was also Ambassador to Finland, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden.

In 1993 he returned to Malawi’s Home Service where he was assigned to head the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He was later appointed General Manager of Malawi Portland Cement Company, pending retirement. Although he officially retired from public service in 1995, he nevertheless continued to be honoured with various appointments, which include, serving as Special Assistant to the then President of the Republic of Malawi, Dr Bakili Muluzi.

Malawi Ambassador to US in 2000

In the year 2000 he was asked to return to the Foreign Service as Ambassador to the United States of America. On a non-residential basis, he was also Ambassador to Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

Mr Kandiero served on several Boards at home and abroad. Currently, he is an Honorary Member of the International Eye Foundation, which is based in Washington, DC, and is also Vice Chairman of Bingu Silver grey Foundation.