Bizarre; 84 years old Malawi former US ambassador marries 26 years old woman

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s former Ambassador to the US during Kamuzu Banda Adminsitration (Ambassador Tony Kandiero, 86), this weekend married a 26-year old woman.

Before his appointment as Malawi’s envoy, Kandiero worked for many years at the MBC, rising to post of Director General of the parastatal.