Bizarre! CEAR locomotive train chops child’s arm in Balaka

BALAKA-(MaraviPost) – A Standard one pupil at Muthe Primary School is in agony at Balaka District Hospital after Cargo Train belonging to Central East Africa Railways (CEAR) amputated his arm on Wednesday morning decimated his arm at Nkaya Train Station in the district.

Balaka Police station deputy spokesperson Gerald Sumaili has confirmed the incident to The Maravi Post saying the victim mate the face when he was on the way to school which is just a few metres away from Nkaya Train Station in the company of friends.

Sumaili said the child and his friends boarded one of the empty wagons pulled by a locomotive registration number C322 from the direction of Limbe towards Nkaya.

The police publicist explained that when the slow moving Train reengaged its normal speed after passing by Nkaya junction point, the pupil lost balance and fell off the open wagon thereafter one of the wheels ran over his arm.

“This is the first incident to record in 2017. Unfortunately, the tragedy is occurring despite awareness campaigns the police have intensified on danger of trespassing on the Railway lines.

“We have been conducting meetings in all areas where Railway line passes within the district. This accident is similar to two tragedies that occur last year whereby a life was lost and another victim lost his leg.

“The police are still appealing to parents and guardians to attend to their children and keep them away from Railway lines and generally the public to avoid trespassing on the Rail track”, urges Sumaili.