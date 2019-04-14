Bizarre; Florida man killed by large flightless bird he owned
By Grace Dzuwa
A 75-year-old man has been killed in Florida after he was attacked by a large flightless bird he owned.
According to BBC,Alachua County Sheriff Department told the BBC they were called to the man’s property on Friday and found the man badly wounded by a cassowary.
The man, named Marvin Hajos, was taken to hospital by paramedics where he died from his injuries.
Police are investigating but say initial information suggests this was a “tragic accident”.
It happened south of the city of Alachua in northern Florida.