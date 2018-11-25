According to The Sun online, the bodies of the 17-year-olds, whose names have not been revealed, were found in the well in the city of Mumbai in western India.

The two 17-year-old girls took selfies near the well before the allegedly committing suicide

Police say the girls took the haunting picture close to the well and turned it into their WhatsApp profile pictures just before they died.

Their smartphones, shoes and anklets were found nearby leading cops to believe they had deliberately jumped into the water.

Their shocked families say neither of the girls had shown any signs of being depressed or suicidal.

One of the grieving fathers revealed his daughter had recently begged him to buy her some dresses she had seen on television.

Local police said they were tired of asking the locals to cover the well

“I promised to get them for her… The clothes will arrive in a few days but my daughter is not around to wear them,” he said.

Police are studying the girls’ phones in the hope of establishing a motive.

However, the girls had deleted their WhatsApp chats.

Cops say one of the girls had recently broken up with her boyfriend, telling him that she was seeing another boy, and that could be linked.

The deaths will be the fourth at the well this year

This is believed to have been the fourth suicide incident at the well in two years and police said they were “tired” of asking local officials to cover it up.

The girls were friends, lived near each other, and both of their parents were rice farmers.

One was still in school while the other had left and had started sewing to make money.

Police say they had left their village on the afternoon of their deaths without saying anything to their families.

One of the girl’s fathers said a local boy saw them walking in the direction of the well but they asked him not to tell anyone he had seen them.