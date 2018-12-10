Bizarre: Irish louth woman who was married to ghost of 300-year-old pirate issues warning after split

Earlier this year Amanda Sparrow Large, 46, said she’d found her “soulmate” in a Haitian pirate from the 1700s who was executed for thieving on the high seas.

the loved-up couple were legally married by a shaman priest in a boat off the Irish coast in international waters.

But now the mum from Drogheda, Co Louth, has revealed the unlikely union is over.

Posting on social media she said: “So I feel it’s time to let everyone know that my marriage is over.

“I will explain all in due course but for now all I want to say is be VERY careful when dabbling in spirituality, it’s not something to mess with…”

Pirates Of The Caribbean superfan Amanda shelled out €6,000 changing her name and look and worked for a time as a Jack Sparrow impersonator. She had her name changed by deed poll from Amanda Large and had replica tattoos, dreadlocks and gold teeth fitted to look like the character played by Johnny Depp.

She now lives in Belfast and announced in October she was asexual, adding: “I always knew from a young age I was ‘different’.

“I grew up in a small village in Ireland and sexuality was taboo, anything that was not heterosexual was never discussed.”

Amanda made headlines around the world after meeting her ghost Jack in 2014 who she said appeared beside her when she lay in bed.

She said he looked like the Pirates of the Caribbean character, adding: “He is dark-skinned and has jet-black hair, so he tells me.

“I told him I wasn’t really cool with having casual sex with a spirit and I wanted us to make a proper commitment to each other.

“I wanted the big traditional wedding with the white dress. It was very important to me.”