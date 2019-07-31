A woman who claimed she does not need a man to be happy has married her dog, a golden retriever. Photo: Good Morning showThe little pup named Logan was dressed like a groom and shined in a black coat coupled with a tiny, cute black hat.

And like any other marriage ceremony, there was an audience present and all attendants were dressed to kill.

Elizabeth Hoad appeared on morning show Good Morning dressed in bridal attire all set to say I Do to the dog of her life. Photo: Good Morning showThe ceremony was officiated by a lady named Alison Hamond as the rest of the people present watched in shock and amazement.

“If any persons here present has a bone of contention, as to why they may not be joined together, I will now pause to let them speak, bark, now or forever hold their peace,” Alison joked.

An excited Elizabeth carefully slid a bracelet on her 'husband's' paw as an alternative to a wedding ring.

After walking down the aisle, exchanging rings and vows, Elizabeth sealed the deal with a light kiss.

The blushing bride had been engaged four times but all her relationships went to the dumps.

“I was broken before I got him. I got a dog behaviourist when I first got him and she said he would save me,” Elizabeth said.

