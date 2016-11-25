NTCHISI-(MaraviPost)-Some unknown people on Monday are said to have exhumed a buried body of woman with albinism and amputated her leg in the central district of Ntchisi.

Ntchisi Police Station Spokesperson Gladison M’bumpha has confirmed the incident which happened at Zambala village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Nthondo in the district.

The police Publicist M’bumpha told the Maravi Post that the incident was first noticed by a villager Ronald Yosefe who has a garden near the graveyard where the deceased was buried.

M’bumpha said Yosefe got surprised to see that the tomb where the woman was laid to rest was exhumed and he later reported the matter to his village headman.

He added that the chief eventually called all his subordinates to witness the abomination thereafter reported the incident to the police who later visited the graveyard.

“The tomb was re-exhumed where they found that the coffin was broken and the body was found with the left leg while the right leg was amputated.

“The police together with the villagers reburied the body after recording statements at the crime scene and we have launched an intensive inquiry into the matter in order to trace and arrest the culprits”, said M’bumpha.

Since 2014, about 20 people with Albinism have been reportedly killed in Malawi since the scourge resurfaced in the country after it was dealt with decisively in Tanzania which among others was banning the operation of herbalists.

In an attempt to get rid of the nasty practice, the country’s Mzuzu High court some months ago sentenced Sam Kaumba to life jail for attempted murder of an 11 year-old boy with albinism in the northern district of Karonga last year which gave a stir warning to the would be offenders.