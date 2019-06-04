64 year old man has reportedly married a 17 year-old girl in the boarder district of Mchinji.

MCHINJI-(MaraviPost)– A 64 year old man has reportedly married a 17 year-old girl in the boarder district of Mchinji.

The old is Identified as Dexter Phiri.

According to sources, the girl’s parents have defended their daughter’s decision to marry the old man saying “she is 18, to suit the Malawi’s marriage age”.

The girl is reportedly happy with the old man, “I love him as my husband so much, till death do us apart”.