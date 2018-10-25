DEDZA-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi police in the central district of Dedza on Thursday arrested a female guardian at the boma’s hospital for keeping a snake that caused scare at the facility.

According to sources the arrest after a commotion erupted at Dedza district hospital guardian shelter t

“The shelter is out side the hospital and it is located at msika wanjala. There was a woman who was a guardian and had left a big snake at home.

“Her son took that snake in a sack bag and went to the market where guardian shelter is there. He was telling people to pay him Mk 500 for people to view the snake,” said the source.

The source added, “His mother saw him and went there and got that snake. Many people had come and commotion was there as every one was surprised with the practice.

“They called police and was taken to station where police said she has no case to answer as we don’t believe in witch craft”.

Meanwhile she has been released from police and the snake has been given back to her.

Other hospital guardians have requested that the woman should not be at the guardian shelter.