A man has committed suicide by hanging in St Peter’s Anglican Cathedral on Likoma Island on Monday, November 12, 2018.

Likoma Police Station spokesperson, Mcliff Ngulube identified the deceased as Kennedy Malikita, from Chamba Village,Traditional Authority (T.A) Mkumpha on the Island.

Monday afternoon, Mr. Charles Mwaithula went in the Cathedral for his usual daily prayers.

According to Ngulube, upon entry, he was surprised to see the deceased hanging from the roof of the Cathedral.

He rushed to inform the police who took the body to St Peters Hospital where postmortem result indicates death due to suffocation.

Later on, the police established that the deceased was defilement suspect which was reported to the police the previous day.