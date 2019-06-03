LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawian woman who traveled all the way from Mulanje to Lilongwe to spend some quality time with her boyfriend is stranded following the unavailability of her lover upon arrival in the city.

The woman identified as Zione Muhasuwa, has since sought refuge at Kanengo Police Station.

According to the woman, the two had over the phone agreed to meet at Kanengo Minibus Stage but to the woman’s surprise, the boyfriend was nowhere to seen.

She said, for the whole afternoon, the boyfriend’s phone couldn’t be reached hence found herself stranded and thought to seek refuge at the nearest police station.

The woman is currently being kept at Kanengo Police hoping the boyfriend will soon be available online.