NTCHISI-(MaraviPost)-A 66-year-old man hanged himself to death after his wife denied him to have sexual intercourse with her.

Ntchisi public relations officer, Gladson M’bumpha has identified the deceased as Palamulani Chika who hanged himself in his tobacco shed last Friday, October 5 2018 at Dzama Village.

M’bumpha said on the particular day in the morning, the deceased left home for beer drinking within the village and came back home for lunch around 11am and after taking his lunch, he went back to a drinking joint and came back home late whilst drunk.

“The deceased later entered into the house and took his supper and later went to bed together with his wife Joyce Palamulani, 60, of Chibwanoteka Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Chilooko in Ntchisi,” said M’bumpha.

While at the room, the deceased demanded sex from his wife but the wife denied due to sickness.

It is also reported that the deceased tried to beat his wife and that prompted her to run away and spend the night at her sister’s house.

In the following morning, the wife narrated everything to the deceased’s uncle.

But while there, the news came that the deceased has committed suicide by hanging himself in the tobacco shed.

The matter was reported to police who visited the scene and took the dead body to Kansonga Health Centre for a postmortem that revealed the death was due to strangulation and no foul play suspected.

The late Chika hailed from Dzama Village, T.A Chilooko in Ntchisi.