A 27-year-od, Dickson Mandala is answering charges of attempted suicide whilst in police custody, where he was awaiting to appear before court for another case.

Mandala, was arrested on allegations of cattle theft.

His case was adjourned to a further date, after which he was placed in police custody at Kamwendo Police Station in Mchinji.

Police spokesperson, Lubrino Kaitano said on Saturday that Mandala unlawfully accessed razor blades when he was appearing before court and sneaked them into police cells.

According to Mchinji Police, Mandala woke up in the middle of the night when his inmates were asleep and started lacerating his skin.“He cut himself with the razor blades all over his body and later crushed them into small pieces before swallowing them,” explained Kaitano.

Kaitano continued saying, “One of the inmates saw what was happening and immediately, informed policeofficers on duty.

“The Police rushed Mandala to Mchinji District Hospital,where he was treated as an outpatient”.

Mandala will soon be taken to court to answer attempted suicide case.