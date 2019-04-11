Bizarre; Nigerian customs officer killed by bees in Lagos

The officer identified as Abba Abubakar, operating at the Seme customs command, along Ashipa axis of Badagry, Lagos, met his untimely death Tuesday after he was stung by the bees, the agency said in a statement. Premium Times reports.

“With sadness and deep sorrow, the Seme Area Command announces the death of our colleague CSC Abba, A.,” Saidu Abdullahi, the spokesperson of the Seme customs command, said in the statement on Wednesday.

“The sad event occurred yesterday due to an attack by a swarm of bees around Ashipa axis, Lagos- Badagry Express way.

“We pray that Allah (SWT) shower His mercy and grant him the highest level of Jannah, and give his family the patience and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. Aameen.”

Abdullahi described the deceased as an astute officer who discharged his duties diligently.