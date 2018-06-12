Nigerians do some bizarre things and the rest of the world has learnt to just go with the flow but this height of bizarre is way more than strange.

A Nigerian man has gone viral after a photo of how he buried his father surfaced on social media.

at the burial

The man identified simply Azubuike shocked residents of Ihiala local government area, Mbosi in Anambra state.

Azubuike who recently lost his father decided that to honour his late father he needed to bury him in a luxurious car that would be used as coffin.

A photo of deceased being buried six feet under in a BMW went viral on Facebook.

It could be seen that people were gathered around to witness the shocking incident. It was also gathered that the BMW was bought brand new for the burial.

Many Nigerians on Facebook were furious with the rich man, stating that he is making a mockery of his father while others noted that he should have used the money to develop his village.