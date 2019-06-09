A man identified as Chinedu Wisdom has been sentenced to 1 year in jail by an Ejigbo Magistrate Court allegedly stealing money and some other items belonging to his girlfriend. According to the prosecutor, ASP Supol Kenneth Asibor, the suspect entered into a shop belonging to one Esther Ginikanwa at Jakande Gate, Ejigbo, where she sold bags, Daily Post reports.

Man jailed 1 year for stealing from girlfriend “After pricing some items, Wisdom requested for a romantic relationship from the lady, telling her that he was married to an India woman who died sometimes ago, and that he was a pastor and doctor by profession.

“Having showed her the car key, he reportedly convinced her to close her shop and take him to her house in Ijegun which she agreed to and they both went to her house,” he stated.