Bizarre: Nigerian man reacts after Casket company called him ‘Dear Customer’

that referred to him as ‘Dear Customer’

The man identified as Obong Ekpe wrote that he once patronized the Casketcompany after the death of his father, but felt irritated that they considered him their customer.

Man reacts after Casket company called him ‘Dear Customer’

The company sent him a new month’s message and addressed him as with Dear Esteemed Customer.

See his post: So this Casket outlet I used during my dad’s funeral few months ago sent me a Happy New Month SMS /thanks for your patronage with the tag “Dear Esteemed Customer”.

I’m just back from their office,I had to physically go warn them that I’m not their customer ..

What nonsense.

That’s the casket in question, it was standard but I no wan be their customer mbok IJN..amen ohh.

The rather hilarious post was actually met with mixed reactions as some of his followers wrote that the mesage was only meant to usher him into the new month and had no undertone.

At the same time, some made jokes of the post, just like this comment below:

***It would’ve been funnier if they said “Hope to see you again”. That one na fight go end am.

