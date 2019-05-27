Bizarre: Nigerian man weds two wives in one white wedding

DELTA STATE-(MaraviPost) -A man has wedded two wives in one white wedding ceremony and the pictures from the event has gone viral on the internet.

In a society where monogamy is well praised and a man marrying more than one wife is eing criticized except in certain cultures and religion, it is weird to see a man wed two wives in one ceremony.

The details of the wedding is a bit sketchy as there are almost no information regarding the couple and the location of the wedding ceremony.

Many cannot but wonder how the man was able to convince both women to agreeing to walk down the aisle on the same day.

The wedding is said to have been a civil marriage and so we wonder if this is even a legal practice.

The news that a man weds two wives in one ceremony has sparked so many reactions.

Some are amused over his choice of marrying two women on the same day while some wonder how he is able to manage two women when keeping one is considered a herculean task.

He will not be the first to venture into this form of marriage

Sometime last year, a Nigerian prince identified as Obukeni Prince Monday Ochendu from the family of His Royal Majesty Edward Obukeni 1 (Jp) Ovie Of Igbide Kingdom in Delta State, married two wives on Saturday, October 27th on the same day