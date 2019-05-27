Malawi Airtel Mobile
Malawi TNM Mobile
Home » Bizarre » Bizarre: Nigerian man weds two wives in one white wedding

Bizarre: Nigerian man weds two wives in one white wedding

By Our Reporter   /   Monday, 27 May 2019 01:23PM   /   Leave a Comment   /   Tags:   /   62 views

In a society where monogamy is well praised and a man marrying more than one wife is eing criticized except in certain cultures and religion, it is weird to see a man wed two wives in one ceremony.

The details of the wedding is a bit sketchy as there are almost no information regarding the couple and the location of the wedding ceremony.

Many cannot but wonder how the man was able to convince both women to agreeing to walk down the aisle on the same day.

The wedding is said to have been a civil marriage and so we wonder if this is even a legal practice.

The news that a man weds two wives in one ceremony has sparked so many reactions.

Some are amused over his choice of marrying two women on the same day while some wonder how he is able to manage two women when keeping one is considered a herculean task.

He will not be the first to venture into this form of marriage

Sometime last year, a Nigerian prince identified as Obukeni Prince Monday Ochendu from the family of His Royal Majesty Edward Obukeni 1 (Jp) Ovie Of Igbide Kingdom in Delta State, married two wives on Saturday, October 27th on the same day

:
Recommended stories you may like:
Everton Chimulilenji and Peter Mutharika
#Malawi2019Votes: President Mutharika re-elected for second term
European elections 2019: Power blocs lose grip on parliament
Breaking news: MCP’s stay order stopping MEC announcement on presidential vote vacated… MEC to announce results shortly
#Malawi2019Votes: Mec ready for presidential results

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.