The do was arrested on Friday, June 14, by the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command in Oshodi.

Traffic robber swallows ring after robbing lady

Taofeek Adebayo, 19, along with an accomplice, Toheeb Tijani, 20 were arrested in Oshodi – Oke shortly after dispossessing two ladies occupying a grey Sienna bus of a gold earring and a set of wedding rings, Premium Times reports.

The two other suspects, Samson Oluwa, 20 and Michael Amodu Adamu, 22, were arrested in an all-night sting operation in CMS, when robbing a stranded motorist.

Lailas News online understands that Taofeek Adebayo in company of his gang had on Friday pleaded with two ladies in a Sienna to assist them with money for food in traffic. The two ladies extended a N100 note to them, which the suspects instantly rejected, saying, ‘eleyi ki I se owo ti wa (this isn’t our money)’.

According to one of the victims: “I told them this is what I have. One of them pulled my left ear and removed my earring. They threatened to waste us if we don’t give them money.

In a hurry to leave our car, they forced my friend to surrender her wedding ring. This yellow guy (pointing to Adebayo) took the first one and swallowed it in our presence. His colleague took the other one.