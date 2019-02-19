bitter family

A Lagos based nurse and mother of four, explains how she found her death certificate in the vehicle of her husband and father of her children.

According to Nigerian The Nation online, the lady shared this experience with a Nigerian OAP Toke Makinwa who posted it on her Twitter account.

The message reads: “I am in a very sad mood, I feel used and rejected, I feel so terrible, I am married with four kids and I always felt I am married to the best man in the world. I am a registered Nurse in a Government hospital here I Lagos, while he is a dentist.

“Our plan has always been that when our first child finishes primary school, we will relocate to the US. About a year ago, my husband started dating a lady in her late 30s. I saw her messages and challenged him after which he appologised and I forgave him”.

However, to my surprise, he came home late on Friday night and slept very early on Saturday. I drove his car out to refill the gas. I saw an envelope in his car.

Inside this envelope, was his passport with US visa on it and the lady’s own with US visa. I saw the form he used to fill his visa application.

In the form, he said his wife was late and my death certificate was attached and his wedding certificate with the lady was also attached.

In the form, he wrote out all our children’s name but he claimed their mother was late. I made a photocopy of all the documents and returned the documents.

I nearly ran mad. He observed that I have been so cold lately and he has been asking what the matter is.

What should I do? How should I accept this level of wickedness and traitor attitude?

Please Mummies, advise me before I do something drastic!