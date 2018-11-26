South African pastor, Alfred Ndlovu

A South African pastor, Alfred Ndlovu died of malnutrition after going without food for 30 days when he tried to emulate Jesus Christ and fast for 40 days and 40 nights.

Buzz South Africa reports that the 44-year-old pastor left home on June 17 for a nearby bush to have prayers, just like Jesus did.

According to victormatara.com, attempting to equal or break Jesus Christ record of fasting for 40 days, Mr Alfred Ndlovu died just a month despite having no history of illness.

He was alone in the wilderness and his body was found by a stranger who then called the police.

He was known by his family and community at large as a very spiritual person whose faith could move mountains and his death surprised everyone, even church members.