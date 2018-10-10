A 25-year-old Zambian woman has committed suicide by setting herself ablaze in her house.

Police have identified the woman as Namakau Mubukwanu of Buchi Township in Kitwe, Copperbelt Province Township who allegedly locked herself up in the house and set it ablaze.

Copperbelt Police Chief Charity Katanga said the deceased informed her husband who was out drinking of her intentions before she set the house she was in ablaze.

Chief Charity Katanga confirmed of the development.

“She called and informed her husband who was out at a night club drinking beer of her intentions. The husband immediately rushed home but found the house already on fire. Around 02:00hrs, with the help of neighbours, he forced the door open, entered and managed to move her out of the house and rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead,” Katanga said.

She further stated police are yet to established reasons as to why she committed suicide but has opened an inquiry file.

Katanga said body of the deceased is in Kitwe Teaching hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem and burial.