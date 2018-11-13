A toddler battling a rare brain condition has been left with ‘devil horns’ after surgery.

Clyne Solano, who’s 22-months-old, suffered from hydranencephaly in the womb which stopped his brain from fully developing.

When he was born in January 2017 in the Philippines, his mother quickly noticed small cracks in his skull.

According to hitng.info, surgeons operated on Clyne in March this year to relieve swelling on his brain and the operation was a success.

But the procedure caused his skull to cave in to the holes in his head where the brain tissue was missing.

Since then, the horn-like ridges have become more and more pronounced as his bones continue to grow.

Hydranencephaly is caused by the right and left hemispheres of the brain failing to develop in the womb, and it is incurable.

Most infants born with the severe condition die within a few months, but Clyne is battling on.

Justine said: “We sold almost everything we own to have enough money for the operation.

“But even after the operation we still have to go back to the hospital regularly.”

“I am sad to see my baby suffering like this, if only I could switch places with him I will do it right now,” she continued

“We will keep fighting for as long as Clyne does, and when he has no strength we will be there for him.