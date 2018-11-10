This might just be the story and surprise of the month as 95-year-old man who was declared dead by a doctor after he fainted in the North West region of Rajasthan in India, shocked his family after he woke at his own funeral.

According to dailyadvent.com, the 95-year-old Budh Ram, who woke up at his own funeral saying he was just taking a nap, was declared dead on Saturday and a priest was summoned to the home to perform the pensioner’s last rites.

Pictured with his family which had men with shaved heads (which is part of a pre-funeral ritual), Balu Ram, his eldest son, said the family were preparing the customary bath to clean the body before the funeral when Budh Ram started shivering.

According to him, when water was poured on his father’s chest, they were shocked to see him shaking so they took him to a bed and he started visibly breathing. While his 65-year-old son hailed it as a “miracle”, the 95-year-old man told his grieving relatives he had pain in his chest so he decided to take a nap.

His son said;

“He started breathing and sat on the bed soon after. When questioned by relatives, he said he had suffered chest pain and slept. It is nothing but a miracle.”

His 55-year-old son Ranjit Ram also said;

“This is a very happy Diwali for us. Had my father been dead, we wouldn’t have celebrated the festival as is the norm in any house where a death has occurred. But this time, the celebrations are going to be grand.