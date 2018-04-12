The Renowned reggae band, the Black Missionaries, says it has finished recording the much-awaited Kuyimba 11 album to be launched in June this year.

Band leader Anjiru Fumulani told The Nation Newspaper that the group will release four promotional singles of the 11-track album on April 20 2018.

He said the album will then be launched in Blantyre on June 29, in Lilongwe on July 1 and in Mzuzu at the end of July.

Fumulani was speaking on the sidelines of the band’s performance at Squirrels Park in Mzuzu on Saturday.

He said: “We are done with all preparations for the album. We are remaining with very few things to do. We can now confidently say the four promotional songs will be out on April 20 this year.”

Fumulani said of the four songs, two will also be released as videos.

He said the songs will be made available on various online sites, radio and television stations.

“We believe there will be no inconveniences to stop us from releasing the songs on the said date,” he said.

Fumulani could not reveal titles of the four songs. The lead vocalist, however, said some of the songs in the album have keyboardist Chizondi Fumulani on vocals.

“We need to agree [as a band] which songs in the album to release first,” he said.

By early this year, the band had recorded most of the songs and promised to release the album in March.

But Fumulani said they postponed the release dates because of the busy schedule of their producer Amos Mlolowa who is now based in South Africa.

“What people have been expecting for a long time is finally here. We are the servants of the people and we have released the album for them.

“They should expect good songs which are rich in lyrics. We hope they will love it,” he said.

Apart from the Blacks, Chileka-based Anthony Makondetsa is also expected to release an album later this year.

Band members Yanjanani Chumbu and Khozi Masimbe have also unveiled plans to release solo albums this year.