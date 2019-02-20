Anjiru Fumulani (Left)

By John Saukira

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Anjiru Fumulani says all is set for the band to hold the maiden show in Zomba this coming Saturday starting from 8:30 PM.

Black Missionaries will be performing in Zomba at the Vibes , Near matawale trading centre.

Black Missionaries Band Leader Anjiru Fumulani says they are ready to give Malawians the best show ever.

Anjiru says the band will dish out selected songs from all their albums however they will dwell much on the newly released albulm Kuimba 11.

Fumulani urges Malawians to come in their large number saying the band alongside Anthony Makondetsa is ready to offer the best.

Bawi events Managing Director, William Mwazani Banda says the centre which has already been holding shows for other various groups is ready to host the Black Missionaries Band.

“We have arranged the tight security and let me take this opportunity to warn that anyone coming to steal Cellphones and wallet will have no room our security system will eject such people.” He said.

Banda said this is a big show to demonstrate love and solidarity with people of Zomba.

“People should expect good show than ever before experienced in Zomba they will perform along side che Wikise of Uli Mzingati fame.” Said Banda