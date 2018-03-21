BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s local reggae outfit Black Missionaries say preparations for the upcoming album Kuyimba 11 pre-launch show are on course.

The Chileka-based band has returned to the studio for the first time in three years since they dropped Kuyimba 10 in 2015 and their fans across the country will be anticipating the upcoming album.

The band’s front man Anjru Fumulani told The Nation Newspaper that the recording of the 11-track album should be done within two weeks as the band has set its eyes on April official launch.

“The process has delayed because our producer, Amos Mlolowa, is now based in South Africa. This has meant him traveling here to do the recording which at times has proved difficult because of his other commitments,” he said.

The band will on March 30 hold a pre-launch show at Motel Paradise in Blantyre as they try to build the hype for the album which is being recorded at Mlolowa’s Active A Studio in Ndirande Township, Blantyre.

“Once we are done with the recording, we will select three songs which will be released to radio and TV stations for promotion airplay. We have planned to release the songs simultaneously with their videos,” he said.

The album will also see the return of keyboardist Chizondi Fumulani on the lead vocals on yet-to-be revealed three songs, having starred in a similar role on two songs in the previous album.

Initially, the band announced plans to release the album in 2017 but due to what the band’s manager Ray Harawa called “the unavailability of producers” they were forced to shelve their plans.

“The production will reflect on how much we have learnt and improved during the three years we have been away from the studio. The band has come up with a totally new style in Kuyimba 11 and we are keeping that as a secret till the day of the launch,” said Harawa.

Harawa, who also manages cousin to the Fumulani brothers Anthony Makondetsa, revealed that the Mbumba Ya Abraham star will also be releasing his album later this year.

“This year people will have to experience the best from these two Chileka giants. We are bringing our fans the best that they have never experienced before,” he said.

Though Makondetsa records as an individual artist, he is an ever present figure when the Black Missionaries are holding live performances. He has over the years endeared himself to music lovers with his energetic live performances.

He released MbumbaYa Abraham in 2012 and the album performed well on the market and was accorded massive airplay on the country’s radio and TV stations.