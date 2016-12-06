LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The National Roads Authority Board chairperson has on Monday been killed in a road accident at Nathenje in the capital Lilongwe.

Central Region Public Relations Officer Nolliettie Chihana has confirmed the death of Gomani who was traveling from Lilongwe to Blantyre.

Chihana told the Maravi Post that Nissan Note registration number NN 615 which the late Gomani was traveling in tried to overtake another vehicle near Nathenje Bridge but unfortunately fell into the river.

The Police Publicist Chihana said the deceased driver Charles Malidadi sustained a cut wound in the head while Goman died at Nathenje health centre after sustaining internal injuries.

“It occurred around 08:00am today and the vehicle is extensively damaged. The body of the late Goman is now laying at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH).

“More details about the deceased particulars and the cause of the accident will be made available to the public soon”, said Chihana.

In a related development, truck carrying maize lost control and killed two school children at Namatapa Primary school in Bangwe, Blantyre.