Zambian-born Black Panther actor Patrick Shumba Mutukwa has expressed embarrassment after a video of him posing naked spread on social media.

“Recently there was an unsavory video released of Shumba Mutukwa to the Zambian public from his 20s,” his publicist Larrissa Long said in a statement published by the Lusaka Times.

However, she said stories that he starred in gay porn were inaccurate.

“He is not now, nor was he ever a gay porn actor,” Ms Long told BBC Africa Live.

The images have caused a huge storm in Zambia. Some have accused the actor of being “evil” and “satanic”,while others branded his critics as “hypocrites” who wanted to act “holier” than others, reports the BBC’s Kennedy Gondwe from the capital, Lusaka.

Ms Long told us he made the naked video for his former girlfriend.

“There was no one in the video with him. He is embarrassed by the actions of his youth but certainly has nothing to apologize for, as what he did was not illegal or harmful to anyone,” Ms Long said.

“He was a young man that made a choice not all may agree with,” she added.

In a statement, Shumba said that “we all make mistakes but know I will continue to bring pride to Zambia”.

After the images were widely circulated, he published a poem on his Facebook page mentioning regret.