A black man has been pictured in Texas in the U.S being handcufffed by a rope and paraded in the street by police officers.

The man was pictured walking between two white officers on horses leading him in handcuffs.

The statement said Neely was led on the rope about two blocks to “where the Mounted Patrol Unit was staging from.”

Adrienne Bell, a Democrat who is running for Congress in 2020, tweeted the pictures showing one of the mounted Galveston police officers holding a rope attached to handcuffs clasped behind the man’s back.

“It is hard to understand why these officers felt this young man required a leash, as he was handcuffed and walking between two mounted officers,” Bell said in a statement.

She added that “It is a scene that has invoked anger, disgust and questions from the community.”

Texas police department has it has now changed its policy after the pictures surfaced.

“The practice was not used correctly in this instance,” a police statement said.

“I believe our officers showed poor judgment in this instance and could have waited for a transport unit at the location of the arrest,” said Galveston Police Department Chief Vernon L. Hale.

He adds that “I must apologize to Mister Neely for this unnecessary embarrassment.”

