SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-The December 9, protects which Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar-Bunda Campus) students had on electricity blackouts ended up claiming one live, Prince Kamwanza.

According to information made available to the Maravi Post, states that during the protest, the police arrested 47 students, whom one of them was Prince, who was a first year Soil Science student.

Upon arrest the police are said to have been beaten the students severely until one of them was hospitalized at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH).

The late Kamwanza developed an internal bleeding that went unnoticed for a few days until he went to the hospital for a checkup.

After the students were granted bail, Prince visited the Luanar clinic but the facility did not diagnose or notice the internal bleeding because of the poor facilities at the clinic.

On the following days, he was unwell and went to KCH where he was admitted up to the last minute of him (around 11:25 am Saturday, December 16, 2017).

It is said that the internal bleeding was worse in the sense that the former Nkhatabay Secondary School student was suffering from sickle cell anemia in the previous years

But KCH medical report on Sunday revealed that he died of natural death of sickle cell anemia when all in all the police had a hand on his worsening illness.

On Monday, during the burial ceremony at his home village Sombe, Traditional Authority (T.A) Nkhombedza in Salima the late Prince parents said did not have answers to the death of their son.

“God has taken what was for our pride. The world will not give us answers. Its only God who will tell us what exactly happened to our child,” said the parent after the burial.

Luanar Vice Chancellor George Kanyama Phiri led the students burying Prince who was born in 1998 and he scored 14 points in his Malawi School Certification Education (MSCE).

The burial ceremony also attracted opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) lakeshore committee and lawmaker for the area, Jessie Kabwira, religious leaders, friends and families but no police or government officials were not present.

The National Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera did not pick calls on several times on the allegation that they had a hand in the death of Prince.

Following the demonstration temporarily shut down the Bunda College a week after students hold a demonstration against the electricity crisis at the campus.

According to a letter dated 13th December, 2017 and signed by the University Registrar Dr Philip Kaonda this is because the students demolished private and constitutional properties during the demos.