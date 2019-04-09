By John Saukira

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police in Blantyre are investigating the murder of a 35 year old ex Malawi Defence Force soldier Peter Chigwenembe Police Authorities have confirmed.

In an interview Inspector Ndirande Police Sub-Station Publicist Edna Mzingwitsa said Preliminary enquiry conducted by police showed that the deceased, Peter Chigwenembe, was mentally ill and had a violent behaviour.

“Yes it is true that Police in South Lunzu have launched investigations into the murder of a 35-year old ex Malawi Defense Force who was killed by an angry mob on March 31, 2019.

Police further established that, the deceased got retired from Malawi Defense Force on medical grounds after he had served 13 years. After he got retired, the deceased was living in Machinjiri until the day in material when he got murdered by an angry mob.” She said.

She said, the said, the deceased became too violent and he went to South Lunzu Health Centre where he dispersed guardians and wounded two patients with a panga knife in the process.

“The deceased later proceeded to the residence of Mrs. Chimtedza in Area 2 whereby he forced entry into the house and tried to rape her. She started shouting for help and this angered the deceased who started damaging a household items. Upon hearing the shouts, people flocked to the house where upon getting hold of the deceased they started beating him while others were stabbing him with sharp objects,” said Mdzingwitsa.

According to the PR office, Police received information about the incident and rushed to the scene where they managed to rescue the deceased but at this time he had already been beaten badly by the angry mob.

She said the deceased was rushed to South Lunzu Health Centre who referred him to Queens where he died whilst receiving treatment.

Postmortem conducted at the hospital has revealed that h was due to loss of blood due to injuries.

The deceased hailed from Bwanahaji village, T/A Machinjiri in Blantyre.

Following the incident, police strongly remind the people that it is unlawful to take the laws into their own hands but rather they should report to police any threatening incident they may come across.