Blantyre City Council [BCC] has been asked to depict their interest to organisation that are in forefront of helping the council to end rabies in the district.

One of the well known doctors for Malawi Veterinary Association [MVM], Dr Kholiwe Mkandawire has made the remarks following an exercise which Mission Rabies has undertaken in Blantyre the past week of giving vaccination to dogs.

According to Dr Mkandawire it is worrisome to note that up to date organizations do not have specific details from the council of areas where there are many dogs so that the exercise should be happening in those areas.

“Mission Rabies started the exercise of giving vaccination to dogs but with no specific information from Blantyre City Council of areas where there are many dogs which is a worrisome development to the country.

“We are working hard to combat rubies in the country, so if our councils in the country are not helping organisation which are interested in supporting us, we will not succeed,” Mkandawire said.

She further said if the country is to win the battle against rubies in most districts of the country it need to work together with all relevant stakeholders as the disease is very dangerous to human beings.

Currently the exercise has commenced in some areas in Blantyre like, Bangwe, Ndirande, Chigumula and Nyambadwe and among others.